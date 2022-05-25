ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — To honor the 50th anniversary of the 1972 flood, the Chemung County Historical Society is putting on a special exhibit, and they could use your help.

The museum asks for any old technology, specifically communication devices, from 1970 to 2000. They’re looking for donations in the form of old phones, computers, radios, and anything else that was used to communicate.

The exhibit is designed to show the history and evolution of communication and how we communicate with each other in times of disaster.

The museum is accepting donations now to June 10th, with the exhibit opening around June 15th to the 20th.

The best way to donate items is by going to the museum at 415 E. Water St. in Elmira. People donating will have to fill out a simple form that transfers ownership over to the museum, and it’s easy as that to take part in the exhibit.

The museum wants the public to know that they are always grateful for donations, and are eager for people to participate in this event and see the outcome.