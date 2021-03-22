Chemung County holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 50+ now eligible

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for eligible New Yorkers, including for those 50 and older following new guidance from the state.

The clinic will be held on Wednesday, March 24 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the mass vaccination site located at 17 Aviation Drive in Big Flats.

The Moderna vaccine will be available to those in groups 1A and 1B, including, but not limited to the following groups:

  • 50 and older
  • Those 18 and up with comorbidities
  • Homeless shelter employees
  • Restaurant employees and food delivery workers
  • Hotel/motel workers
  • Grocery store/convenience store employees
  • Public-facing government/public employees
  • Essential in-person building service workers
  • Public-facing non-profit workers

To sign up for the clinic, visit the county’s scheduling website.

COVID-19 vaccinations are also available for all eligible New York residents at the state’s mass vaccination site in Corning, as well as other locations across the state.

