Chemung County holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Wisner Market

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County will be offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Wisner Market on June 3.
The vaccine will be available in the park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Wisner Park on a walk-up basis. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available to anyone 18 and older and requires only one shot.
As of June 2 Chemung County has reported 14 active cases of COVID-19 with 36.74 percent of the county vaccinated. Currently more than 26,000 county residents are fully vaccinated and 327,875 people in the Southern Tier have been vaccinated.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine visit the Chemung County Public Health Department website.