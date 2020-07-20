Chemung County holding milk drive on Wednesday

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County will be holding two milk drives in Elmira on Wednesday, July 22 starting at 10 a.m. and running as supplies last.

Milk will be available at the “Old Tops Plaza” at 299 North Main Street and at the Equal Opportunity Program office at 650 Baldwin Street.

Those picking up milk can either walk up or drive up to the locations, but are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Those driving up to the location can have the milk placed in their vehicle trunk for contact-less pickup.

Supplies are limited to two gallons per family.

The drive is supported by the Tioga County Farm Bureau, Maine Harvest Seafood, Chemung County Ag Promotions, the Chemung County Executive’s Office, and local dairy farmers.