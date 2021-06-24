Chemung County holding town hall to discuss American Rescue Plan spending

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Chris Moss and Chemung County 7th District Legislator Christina Sonsire will host a town hall meeting to discuss ways the county can spend more than $16 million received through the American Rescue Plan.

The town hall will be held on June 29 at the West Elmira Community Center at 6 p.m. to explain ways the money can be used and allow residents to share their thoughts on how to best spend it.

FULL LIST: Local towns, cities who stand to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan

Funds may be used by state and local governments for:

Costs associated with responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including but not limited to, assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality

To support workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers or by providing grants to eligible employers that have eligible workers who perform essential work

To cover revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency

To make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure

The event will be live-streamed on the Chemung County Matters Facebook page for anyone who cannot attend in person.