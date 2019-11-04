Chemung County Homelessness and Housing Task Force met to plan prevention strategies

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Chemung County Homelessness and Housing Task Force (HHTF) meets every other month to monitor, plan, advocate, and execute strategies that prevent homelessness.

The HHTF’s hope is to support the effective provision of homeless services and to collectively understand and improve safe and affordable housing for vulnerable populations.

The members of the task force include representatives from City and County departments, housing providers, mental health and substance use service providers, veteran services, domestic violence services, faith communities, LawNY, health homes, law enforcement, and concerned citizens.

All are welcome on the force and with the cold weather just around the corner, it is important to begin serious discussion on how we can prevent and take care of the homelessness in our community.