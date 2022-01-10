Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA to hold Humane Education Programs for students

CHEMUNG COUNTY, (WETM) — Starting next week the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA will be holding Humane Education Programs for students of all ages.

On Sunday, Jan. 16 there will be a program for students in grades nine through 12, and on Monday, Jan. 17, there will be two programs.

The first program on the 17th is currently sold out, but was intended for second through fifth graders where they will get a tour of the SPCA, learn what it takes to care for animals in a shelter environment, and then make a toy to take home to their own cat or dog. Future sessions will be added at later dates, so be sure to keep checking back with the SPCA for updates.

The second program has openings still available and is intended for sixth to eigth graders where they’ll participate in a basics of behaviors class.

This 90 minute program will be on Jan. 17 from 1:30-3:00 p.m. and will teach participants the humane hierarchy, dog and cat body language, and how animals learn. Towards the end of the program, the participants will test their new knowledge on eachother.

The final program currently has one slot left availble intended for high school level children, grades nine through 12.

This program will be held on Jan. 16, from 1:30-3:00 p.m., and is an Intro to Shelter Medicine program.

Participants will be intorduced to common veterinary concerns in a shelter environment and how they manage illnesses.

Participants may have the opportunity to observe surgeries during a spay/neuter clinic or to go through a surgery simulation.

Registrations can be found online by clicking here, and registration is $15 per program.