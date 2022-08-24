Items dropped off at the Chemung County jail as part of the amnesty program, as of August 24, 2022

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In an effort to protect staff and inmates at the Chemung County Jail, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office started a contraband amnesty program, collecting illegal drugs and other items in a drop box since last spring.

Since March 29, 2022, when the program went into effect, the Sheriff’s Office said collection has been successful at the jail. Items that have been dropped in the amnesty box since March include 24 grams of methamphetamine, a vial of crystal meth, suboxone strips, a baggie of white powder, and other items like cigarettes and lighters, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office explained that the box gives an opportunity to people getting taken to jail to deposit any and all contraband, no questions asked, without facing prosecution. Anyone who deposits narcotics will also be offered addiction services.

The program is meant to keep inmates and jail staff safe, the Sheriff’s Office said, citing the “significant risk” that various drugs like meth, cocaine and heroin have been contaminated with fentanyl.