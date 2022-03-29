ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Under a new program, people getting taken to the Chemung County Jail will now have the chance to deposit any and all contraband items at the door, no questions asked and will even receive access services to help them with drug abuse.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announced a new Amnesty Program in the Office’s Corrections Division on March 29, saying the program was effective immediately. Anyone getting committed to the jail is prohibited from bringing in any type of contraband, including matches, tobacco, narcotics or weapons.

The Sheriff’s Office said that anyone with these items can now deposit them in two secure disposal bins, no questions asked. The announcement also said that anyone who deposits contraband in the bins will not face any criminal persecution, regardless of the item. Anyone who deposits narcotics will also be offered addiction services.

However, anyone who doesn’t deposit contraband items in the bins and is later found with them while incarcerated “will be subject to arrest and full prosecution” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The announcement said this is an effort to create the safest environment for staff, inmates and visitors.