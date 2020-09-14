Chemung County Jail inmate suing for $1 million over inadequate medical care

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has received two Letters of Intent to Sue from Christian J. Smith, an inmate at the Chemung County Jail, against Sheriff William Schrom over inadequate medical attention.

According to the affidavit, Smith says that on April 13, 2020, he was admitted to the jail and complained of molar pain. He was prescribed Meloxicam and Augmentin for pain and to protect against infection, but when he requested to have his two molars pulled his request was denied by the head nurse.

Due to these matters, I have been suffering tremendously since being here in Chemung County Jail which is a violation of my right to have adequate medicare care. My teeth are deteriorating rapidly and since July 30, 2020 I have been on a documented hunger strike due to the pain that I am having, because of the neglect by Chemung County Jail and it’s staff. My health is deteriorating rapidly and I’m being neglected by the Chemung County Jail and its medical staff.

Smith also informed the jail that he has Sarcoidosis, a chronic lung disorder, and was prescribed a nasal spray and hydrocortisone cream. Smith complained that the nasal spray caused nose bleeds. that the cream didn’t work. and that the air vents are clogged with dust.

Smith also alleged that he filed a sexual harassment complaint against a Lieutenant on May 8, 2020, and that the lack of medical attention is “a retaliatory act.”

Sheriff Schrom tells 18 News that “this is not unusual to be served a Notice of Claim when the county is sued,” and that he didn’t have any comment on the particulars of the suit.

The full complaint is available below.

Smith was arrested as a wanted fugitive by Corning Police Department, U.S. Marshals, NYS Parole and New York State Police on April 13, 2020, on the 100 block of Chestnut Street in Corning.