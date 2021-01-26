Chemung County launches online public health campaign

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Public Health Department has launched an online public health campaign aimed at “preventing disease and promoting healthy communities” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the campaign’s tools are two hashtags the county will use to promote healthy living: #HealthyChemung and #MyWhyChemung.

#HealthyChemung provides an opportunity for community members and organizations to take to social media and share how they support a healthy Chemung, through personal stories and fact-based public health messaging. #MyWhyChemung invites community members to share their “why”, the reason they chose to get the COVID-19 vaccine. By tagging the Chemung County Health Department on Facebook with your #MyWhyChemung, you will help remind others the importance of getting vaccinated. To move forward as a community we need to work together and help others overcome vaccine hesitation and promote fact-based research over misinformation.

The county kicked off the campaign on the health department’s Facebook page on Tuesday morning.