SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County Legislator Rodney Strange released a statement on his Facebook page with an update on his condition.

On Aug. 3, Strange’s wife, Kathi, made a now-deleted post on Strange’s official Facebook page that stated Strange was in the hospital due to a medical emergency and would not be able to attend the Chemung County Fair. The following day, Kathi gave an update on another Facebook post. The update said that Strange had been transferred to a heart hospital for further treatment.

After over one week with no updates, Strange released his own statement on his official Facebook page on Aug. 13. According to Strange, he was admitted to Arnot Ogden Medical Center on Aug. 2. Strange was transferred to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse on Aug. 4.

On Aug. 7, Strange underwent an open heart quadruple bypass surgery. This eight-hour-long surgery was a success. Strange has been in the ICU since the surgery and is awaiting a transfer to the cardiac care unit when a bed becomes available.

Strange is expected to make a full recovery.