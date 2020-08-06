Chemung County Legislature holding special meeting

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Budget Committee of the Chemung County Legislature will hold a special meeting to consider a “Resolution of the Chemung County Legislature increasing taxes on sales and uses of tangible personal property and of certain services, and on occupancy of hotel rooms and amusement charges, pursuant to Article 29 of the Tax Law of the State of New York”.

The meeting will be held on Monday, August 10, at 6:55 p.m. via teleconference.

This enacting Resolution is necessary for the continuation of the additional 1% rate of sales and compensating use taxes in Chemung County.

Live audio of all Legislative meetings will be available at chemungcountyny.gov under the Featured Links menu – Live Meetings and Video Archive.