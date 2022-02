ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Legislature meetings will soon be open in person to the public.

Chemung County Legislature Chairman David Manchester announced that all Legislature meetings will be reopened to the public for in-person attendance beginning February 7. According to the announcement, masks will be required at all times.

However, the meetings will still be live streams and audio recordings and minutes will be available on the Chemung County website.