ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Legislature will be resuming in-person meetings with up to 20 members of the public starting May 10, according to Legislature Chairman David Manchester.

Everyone in attendance will be required to wear a mask and adhere to the legislature’s reopening plan.

All meetings will continue to be live-streamed and audio recordings will be available to the public.

Public comments can still be submitted by emailing publiccomment@chemungcountyny.gov.