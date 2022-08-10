ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After more than 10 years with the organization, the director of the Chemung County Library District is retiring.

The CCLD announced on August 10 that the director of the library district, Ronald Shaw, will retire at the end of the month. The announcement said that Shaw has been with the CCLD for 12 years.

“The CCLD Board wishes him well and will be conducting a nation-wide search for his replacement in the coming months,” the announcement read.

While the Board searches for Shaw’s full-time replacement, the announcement said branch supervisor Owen Frank will serve as interim director.