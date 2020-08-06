Chemung County Library District kicks off grab-and-go program

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Chemung County Library District reopened all branches for a grab-and-go service that began on Monday, August 3rd.

Since their temporary closure in mid-March CCLD pivoted quickly to deliver critical services, programs, and resources to the public remotely.

This limited reopening is the second step in a careful, multi-stage approach to reinstituting service at the District’s physical libraries, which have been temporarily closed since mid-March to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The first stage, curbside delivery, was instituted on June 29 and allowed for contactless curbside delivery. Patrons were able to call or email and have materials set aside for their use. This service will continue to be offered in a more limited basis.

In this second stage, library users:

· Access a small area of the open branches to browse for materials. All returns will continue to be made to the outside book drops. Pickup can also be arranged by phone and will remain contactless.

· Must wear masks (this is mandatory, as per State guidelines)

· Must physically distance from staff and other patrons

· Must respect capacity limits inside the open locations

· Must leave the libraries as soon as their pickups or returns are complete; Patrons will be limited to 20 minutes per visit. We ask that only 1 family member come in to browse. There will be limited in-person reference and minimal patron use.

· Continue to access programming, e-books, research databases, classes, and more virtually, via enhanced digital offerings that will remain in place; for the time being, in-person programs and classes will not be held in branches

· Be able to register for use of the Makerspace by calling 607-733-8609.

· Computer use will be reduced. For reservations call 697-733-9175.

To keep staff and patrons as safe as possible, the three library systems are following guidelines outlined by safety experts, government partners, and library trade organizations.

For example, all returned items will be quarantined for 96 hours before being recirculated, as per guidelines from public health authorities including the REALM Project (a research partnership between OCLC, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and Battelle).

The hours for each branch are:

Steele Memorial- Mon., Tues., Wed.- 10am to 1pm curbside and 2pm to 5pm for In-house browsing; Thursday 11am to 2pm for In-house browsing and 4pm to 7pm for curbside; Friday 1pm to 5pm for both In-house and curbside pickup.

Horseheads- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 10pm to 6pm; Wednesday 11am to 7pm and Fridays 9am to 5pm.

West Elmira- Monday 12pm to 8pm; Tuesday and Friday 12pm to 5pm; Wednesday and Thursday 10am to 6pm.

Big Flats- Monday and Friday 12pm to 5pm; Tuesday 12pm to 8pm; Wednesday and Thursday 10am to 6pm

Van Etten- Monday 1pm to 5pm; Wednesday 1pm to 7pm; Friday 11am to 5pm.

The Bookmobile remains off the road until further notice.

For more information please look at the district website or Facebook page.