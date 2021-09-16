ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- September is National Library Card Sign-up Month. In honor of the month, The Chemung County Library District is offering incentives within the library and partnering with local businesses for discounts.

Fourteen local businesses are offering discounts to those who show their Chemung County Library Card at checkout:

Bell’s Country Coffee 10% off

Bradley Farms $1.00 off the Corn Maze

Bulkhead Hardware 10% off

Exclusions apply including: Barefoot pellets, Seresto collars, power tools, honey, syrup, and barbecue sauce

Chamberlain Gardens 10% off

Downtown Grind 10% off

Elmira Tea and Coffee House 10% off

Fat City BBQ 10% off

Finger Lakes Soap Company 10% off

Harris Hill Amusement Park free putt-putt to first 20 new cards (available at the library)

Janowski Garden $2.00 off

Maine Harvest Seafood 5% off

Turtle Leaf Café 15% off

Upstate Brewing Company $1 off a pint

Wheeler’s Candyland & Creamery $0.75 off any ice cream

The hope of this month is to encourage reading for all ages within the community. The internal incentive when you check out books at any Chemung County library branch during the month of September is you earn one entry for a grand prize at checkout.