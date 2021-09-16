ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- September is National Library Card Sign-up Month. In honor of the month, The Chemung County Library District is offering incentives within the library and partnering with local businesses for discounts.
Fourteen local businesses are offering discounts to those who show their Chemung County Library Card at checkout:
Bell’s Country Coffee 10% off
Bradley Farms $1.00 off the Corn Maze
Bulkhead Hardware 10% off
Exclusions apply including: Barefoot pellets, Seresto collars, power tools, honey, syrup, and barbecue sauce
Chamberlain Gardens 10% off
Downtown Grind 10% off
Elmira Tea and Coffee House 10% off
Fat City BBQ 10% off
Finger Lakes Soap Company 10% off
Harris Hill Amusement Park free putt-putt to first 20 new cards (available at the library)
Janowski Garden $2.00 off
Maine Harvest Seafood 5% off
Turtle Leaf Café 15% off
Upstate Brewing Company $1 off a pint
Wheeler’s Candyland & Creamery $0.75 off any ice cream
The hope of this month is to encourage reading for all ages within the community. The internal incentive when you check out books at any Chemung County library branch during the month of September is you earn one entry for a grand prize at checkout.