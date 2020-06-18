Chemung County Library District outlines steps for reopening

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Library District has revealed its next steps to reopening some library services.

The phased reopening started June 15, with a limited staff going back to buildings to prepare work spaces, process new materials and resources for users and plan for the return of over 16,000 items borrowed before the district closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, all book drops at all branches are open and will be open 24 hours per day. Interior book drops will stay closed until the district reopens to the public.

All returned library materials must be quarantined for 72 hours per CDC guidelines before being checked in and prepared to be recirculated.

All fines are being waived if materials are returned by July 1, 2020

Contactless curbside holds pick up service, with drive-up and walk-up options, begins at all branches on Monday June 29, 2020.

Wi-Fi is still available outside of all branches and all virtual services are still open.

Hours for the service will vary by branch:

Steele Memorial Library: Mon. Tues. Wed. and Friday 10:00am-1:00pm, 3:00pm-6:00pm Thursdays: 1:00pm-7:00pm

Horseheads Free Library: Mon. Tues. Thu. and Friday 10 am – 1 pm and 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm. Wednesdays 10 pm – 3 pm and 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm.

West Elmira: Monday 12-3pm & 5-8pm, and Tues-Fri 10am-1pm & 3-6pm

Big Flats: Mon. Fri: 1:00-4:00pm Tues 1:00-4:00pm & 5:00-7:30pm Wed. Thu 10:00am-1:00pm & 3:00-6:00pm Fri. 1:00-4:00pm

Van Etten: Mon. Fri: 1:30pm-4:30pm Wed: 3:30pm-6:30pm

Details regarding further reopening plans will be announced at a later date.