ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In the spirit of the spring season, the Chemung County Library District has announced its Seed Lending program.

The CCLD announced that Steele Memorial Library in downtown Elmira is lending a variety of seeds as local gardeners begin to think about planting for the spring.

The CCLD explained that anyone interested can check out seeds that interest them, plant them, and then bring back any seeds they harvest in the fall.

Check out the reference desk on the second floor of the Steele Memorial Library to see the seeds and to ask for more information.