CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County has more than a dozen jobs its trying to fill and will be holding a job fair next month to do so.

Chemung County announced that it will hold a job fair on April 27, 2023 to fill vacancies in the county Social Services, Nursing Facility, Sheriff’s Office, and Parks and Recreation departments.

The announcement said many positions are full-time, but there are seasonal openings at parks and lifeguard positions, as well.

The job fair will run from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The county is asking any interested applicants to bring resumes. A list of openings and more information about the job fair is available on the Chemung County website.