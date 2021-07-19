Chemung County man arrested for assaulting inmate

(WETM) – Caleb Donaldson of Elmira Heights is facing new charges after allegedly assaulting a fellow inmate in the Chemung County Jail.

According to Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom, on July 4 Donalson allegedly struck another inmate in the face with a closed fist multiple times and fractured a facial bone.

Donaldson was arrested for one count of assault in the second degree and was arraigned in the City of Elmira Couty.

Donaldson had been arrested multiple times this year before being indicted in connection to a police standoff on Diven Ave.

On Monday, April 12, 2021, at approximately 3:50 P.M., an Elmira Police Officer was patrolling in the area of Grand Central Ave. and Norton St. when he observed a wanted subject, identified as Donaldson.

As the officer turned the corner Donaldson immediately began running away between houses. Donaldson was wearing all dark clothing and was carrying a red backpack. The officer knew where Donaldson normally stays and responded to that location.

At this time other officers responded to the area and a perimeter was set up. Donaldson was eventually located at a residence on Diven Ave. and he voluntarily surrendered. Police say Donaldson had discarded the backpack before surrendering and located the bag inside of the residence.

According to court documents, Donaldson was found with methamphetamine, cocaine, a loaded 9-millimeter semi-automatic pistol, a loaded Titan .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a loaded Taurus .39 Special revolver, a Ruger .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol and ammunition, and a loaded IO Inc. Hellcat .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Donaldson was turned over to the Elmira Heights Police Department on a Chemung County Superior Court Warrant.

Donaldson was indicted for one count each of criminal possession of a controlled substance 2nd, 3rd, and 4th degree; six counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; and five counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Donaldson was also previously arrested on Feb. 5 in Elmira Heights when police found a loaded .380 caliber Ruger pistol during a traffic stop. Donaldson was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Feb. 5 arrest.