Chemung County man indicted for choking, assaulting woman, violating protection order

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County man has been indicted for allegedly assaulting and choking a woman last month, violating a protection order in the process, according to court documents.

Brian Miele was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for the January 24 incident. According to the indictment, Miele allegedly hit a woman in the face, “causing her substantial pain.” He then allegedly choked her “with intent to impede” her blood circulation.

The indictment also said that the woman had a court-issued Order of Protection against Miele in effect from October 2021 through mid-April 2022.

Miele was indicted for third-degree Assault, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, and first-degree Criminal Contempt.