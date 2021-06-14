Chemung County man pleads guilty to receiving child pornography

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – John Carling, 47, of, Millport, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge David G. Larimer to receiving child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. The charge carries a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 40 years, and a fine of $250,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John J. Field who is handling the case, stated that on October 31, 2019, Carling “knowingly received images of a minor victim who was acquainted with his family.”

Carling was previously convicted in 1999 of a sexual offense and as a result is facing enhanced penalties. He will also be required to register as a sex offender under federal law.

The plea is the result of an investigation by Special Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, acting under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia, and New York State Police, Horsehead Barracks, acting under the direction of Major Barry Chase.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 13, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now