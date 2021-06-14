Chemung County man pleads guilty to receiving child pornography

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – John Carling, 47, of, Millport, NY, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge David G. Larimer to receiving child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. The charge carries a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 40 years, and a fine of $250,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John J. Field who is handling the case, stated that on October 31, 2019, Carling “knowingly received images of a minor victim who was acquainted with his family.”

Carling was previously convicted in 1999 of a sexual offense and as a result is facing enhanced penalties. He will also be required to register as a sex offender under federal law.

The plea is the result of an investigation by Special Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, acting under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia, and New York State Police, Horsehead Barracks, acting under the direction of Major Barry Chase.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 13, 2021.