Chemung County man sentenced for shaking infant, causing brain injuries

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Joseph Stowe was sentenced to seven years in state prison after a Chemung County jury found him guilty of shaking his 27-day old infant son, causing subsequent brain injuries.

Stowe will also serve three years of post-supervision release after being found guilty by a jury of assault in the second degree.

Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore said in December 2018, Stowe had “recklessly caused serious physical injury” to an infant child only 27-days-old by shaking him. The baby had brain injuries, “including subdural and subarachnoid hemorrhaging” that “produced long term effects on the infant’s development and function.”

The child’s mother, foster parents, and former foster mother each provided statement’s during Monday’s sentencing. According to one of the statements, the child requires therapies and doctor’s appointments, including physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

The injuries caused by Stowe have also caused the child, now 3-years-old, to still be unable to hold his head up, can not speak, is legally blind, and suffer 50 or more seizures a day, according to statements made during the sentencing.

Stowe did not speak during the sentencing and, according to Wetmore, maintained his innocence.

The presiding judge in the case said the results of Stowe’s actions were “as bad or probably worse than a homicide case” because the child would live in pain for the rest of his life.

Minutes from the sentencing were provided by the District Attorney’s office and can be read below.