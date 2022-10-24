ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been sentenced for violating an order of protection almost a year ago in Chemung County.

William Walker pleaded guilty to 1st-degree Criminal Contempt in April 2022 in connection to the November 2021 incident. The DA’s Office said he was placed on interim probation in June 2022 and violated that probation weeks later.

Walker was sentenced to one year in the Chemung County Jail, the DA’s Office said.

He was indicted in December 2021 for the incident. The court document said Walker hit a woman in the head with a bottle, violating a protection order that had been issued in the summer of 2021.