The former Five Star Bank building on Lake Street in downtown Elmira, shown on April 5, 2023

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Legislature will vote on whether to buy the former Five Star Bank building in downtown Elmira after the county’s bid was approved.

At the April 10, 2023 meeting, the Legislature will vote on a resolution to purchase 150 Lake Street in downtown Elmira. According to Legislature Chairman Mark Margeson, the price is $1,000,000.

The county’s bid was approved after the building was auctioned off.

Margeson said officials are currently discussing possible uses for the building, suggesting that some departments of the county government could be transferred there. However, nothing official has been announced.

The meeting will be at 7:00 p.m. on April 10 in the Hazlitt Building in downtown Elmira.