Chemung County National Adoption Awareness Month

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Chemung County celebrates national adoption awareness month.
November is National Adoption Awareness Month. During November, Chemung County Children and Family Services will honor the foster/adoptive families who have adopted children from Chemung County during the past year and those families finalizing adoptions by the end of the year. On Friday, November 12, Chemung County Children and Family Services will be celebrating National Adoption Day. On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, the Children and Family Services Division of the Chemung County Department of Social Services will host a virtual Adoption Month Open House. At the open house, it will give information for those interested in learning more about how to become certified foster and adoptive families.