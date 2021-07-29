Chemung County Nursing Facility celebrates its 50th anniversary

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Nursing Facility is celebrating its 50th anniversary today, July 29, and the theme of the celebration is “Aging with Grace”.

The facility asked multiple residents for any words they wanted to share, some of the responses were, “Don’t sweat the small stuff, take every day as a gift, be happy and enjoy life, and don’t stay out of trouble.”

When it comes to celebrating the event, the staff are including a special meal served by facility leadership, Golden Anniversary cupcakes as well as a gold coin scavenger hunt, and trivia contests.

The history of the facility goes all the way back to 1837 when the Chemung County Board of Supervisors directed its “Superintendent of the Poor” to purchase a new site for a County Home. After a few additions to a small log house located in Breesport were made, the County Home opened its doors and remained operating for 134 years.

The groundbreaking for the present building took place in May of 1969 and was completed in July 1971. Residents from the County Home were transferred to the new facility and the last of those residents died in 1988.

Currently, there are over 200 residents that care for the residents living at the facility, the oldest of which is 108 years old and has called the facility home for 3 years.