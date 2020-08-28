Chemung County Nursing Facility changing visitation hours

Nursing Homes Continue To Fight Against the Coronavirus

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Nursing Facility is changing its resident visitation hours starting the week of September 7, 2020.

Available visit times will be as follows:

Tuesdays: 11:00 – 11:30 AM, 1:30 – 2:00 PM, 3:30 – 4:00 PM

Wednesdays: 11:00 – 11:30 AM, 1:30 – 2:00 PM, 3:30 – 4:00 PM

Thursdays: 11:00 – 11:30 AM, 1:30 – 2:00 PM, 3:30 – 4:00 PM, 4:30 – 5:00 PM

The nursing facility is limited to offering visits to one family member per session. Those visiting are asked to arrive a few minutes early to allow for COVID-19 screening.

At this time, families will have to limit their visits to every other week in an effort to provide each resident with an opportunity to see their loved ones.

To schedule a visit, call (607) 737-2001 during the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.