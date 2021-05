ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Nursing Facility will be holding two job fairs for RN’s, LPN’s and CNA’s on June 8 and June 10 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

No registration is required for either event, which will include interview opportunities and potential job offers.

For more information call Human Resource Manager Megan Fretto at 607-737-2077 or email mfretto@chemungcountyny.gov.