ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Nursing Facility resumes outdoor visitation starting Thursday.

Currently all initially cancelled appointments have been contacted to be rescheduled. More visits can be booked beginning next Monday, August 24.

To schedule a visit call (607) 737-2001 during the hours of 8:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.