Chemung County Nursing Facility set to allow visitations tomorrow 7/15

CHEMUNG COUNTY (WETM-TV)- Tomorrow, July 15, visitation at the Chemung County Nursing Facility will begin by appointment only.

They ask that all visitors be patient as we begin this new process as there are many state guidelines that must be followed.

Their main concern is to protect the residents, who are most vulnerable. The public is asked to please follow the rules and adhere to all social distancing protocols as well as direction given by staff.

This is a developing story and 18 News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available to us.

CREDIT: Chemung Co. Executive Chris Moss