ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Nursing Facility has announced an event that will celebrate nine Chemung County residents who are 100 years or older.

The event is named the “Celebration of the Century.” It will take place on October 19, 2022, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Chemung County Nursing Facility.

The centenarians that will be honored at the celebration include:

Margaret Carter, 103

Jane Collins-Deyoe, 104

Esther Hammond, 102

Betty Hatfield, 102

Winnifred Paterson, 104

Harry Pryslak, 100

Edna Mae Taylor, 100

Ruth Touschner, 109

Mary Whitford, 104

The group collectively has over 36 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren. The celebration will include a display for each resident, opportunities for family photos, and refreshments.

Guests in attendance will include the Chemung County Executive, Deputy County Executive, Chemung County Legislators, Chemung County Department Heads, family members and facility staff.