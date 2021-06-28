Chemung County offering free rabies vaccine for local pets

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department and SPCA will be offering the rabies vaccine to local pets on Saturday, July 17 at the Ernie Davis Community Center.

The free vaccine for dogs, cats, and ferrets is open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the community center gymnasium.

Masks are required for entry into the building and animals three months old or older must be either on a leash or in a crate. Dog and cat owners are reminded to bring proof of previous vaccination to receive a three-year certificate for their pets. If multiple pets are brought to the clinic owners are asked to bring only one at a time inside the building.

Dogs, cats, and ferrets four months old or older are required to be vaccinated for rabies in New York. Owners who violate the requirement face a fine of up to $200.

Pre-registration is required for the clinic through the Chemung County Health Department rabies page. Those needing special assistance or with questions can call the health department at 607-737-2019.