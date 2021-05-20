Chemung County offering in-home COVID-19 vaccine program for homebound residents

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County is offering an in-home COVID-19 vaccine program to assist homebound residents in receiving the vaccine.

Homebound residents can call 607-737-5530 to be placed on a waitlist to receive an in-home vaccine. To qualify, a patient must be homebound due to “physical limitations, cognitive impairment, other chronic conditions, a lack of transportation, visual impairments, and/or not have access to supports that may help them physically go to an existing vaccination provider.”

Individuals who are placed on the waitlist are encouraged to continue to try to make an appointment through other providers.

The project is a collaboration between the Chemung County Home Health Agency and the Office of Aging and Long Term Care.

