Chemung County officials arrest woman for welfare fraud

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — On Apr. 19, Tiffany Smith was arrested for welfare fraud following an investigation conducted by the Chemung County Department of Social Services Special Investigations Unit, the Elmira Police Department, and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation found that Smith failed to correctly report her income in the form of NYS DOL unemployment benefits to the Department of Social Services.

As a result, she received $2,711.00 in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits that she was not eligible to receive.

Smith was charged with Welfare Fraud in the 4th degree and Grand Larceny in the 4th degree.