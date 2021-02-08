Chemung County opens vaccine waitlist for residents 65+, without computer access

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Chemung County announced that they are working with the Chemung County Office for the Aging, to provide for residents that are 65 + and do not have access to a computer to sign up for a waitlist for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination providers in Chemung County rely on allocation of COVID-19 vaccine from New York State. To date, our county has received a low quantity of vaccine, which delays the ability to vaccinate priority groups such as residents that are 65 and older. Approximately 40,000 residents (45% of the total population) of Chemung County are 65+. This number is far greater than the total amount of vaccine received by Chemung County vaccination providers.

Pharmacies have been directed by the state to be the primary vaccinators for 65 and older. Our pharmacies in Chemung County that administer vaccine are currently unable to meet the demand. Residents who are 65+ may also not have access to a computer, which is the primary method of registering for a vaccine at these sites.

The health department is working in collaboration with the Chemung County Office for the Aging to direct residents who are 65+ and do not have access to a computer to a phone number that will enable them to be placed on a vaccination clinic waitlist. Because there is not enough vaccine supply at this time, it is emphasized that this waitlist is not an appointment . It may be a significant amount of time before the health department is able to begin to vaccinate residents on the waitlist. Individuals that are placed on the waitlist are encouraged to continue trying to obtain appointments through other vaccination providers.

Please call the Chemung County Office for the Aging at (607)737-5530 if you are 65 and older and do not have access to a computer to be added to the waitlist.