Chemung County opts-in NY youth hunting program

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Surrounded by young hunters, Chemung County Executive Chris Moss signed a local law Thursday at the county fairgrounds allowing 12 and 13-year-olds to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow.

In 2021, the New York State Legislature adopted a temporary program through 2023 for young hunters in counties that choose to participate, according to the DEC. County’s needed to pass a local law allowing it to happen.

The hunting initiative will be active for 2-years. All young hunters interested in enrolling will have to take a hunter’s safety course. Parents will need to purchase a license to participate in the Youth hunting program.

To learn more on how to do that you can visit the DEC’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now