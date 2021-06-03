Chemung County opts-in NY youth hunting program

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Surrounded by young hunters, Chemung County Executive Chris Moss signed a local law Thursday at the county fairgrounds allowing 12 and 13-year-olds to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow.

In 2021, the New York State Legislature adopted a temporary program through 2023 for young hunters in counties that choose to participate, according to the DEC. County’s needed to pass a local law allowing it to happen.

The hunting initiative will be active for 2-years. All young hunters interested in enrolling will have to take a hunter’s safety course. Parents will need to purchase a license to participate in the Youth hunting program.

To learn more on how to do that you can visit the DEC’s website.