Chemung County Park Station reopening

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Buildings and Grounds Department announced that the Park Station Control Booth will open weekends only, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning on Saturday, May 29th (including Memorial Day).

The Control Booth will be open on a daily basis from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., from June 19 through Labor Day.

Provided below are the Park Entry Fees:

County Cars $7.00 Non-County Cars $8.00 Motorcycles $3.00 Commercial Bus $35.00 Bus/Multi Family $20.00 $20.00 Senior Citizens 60+ Free (Monday –Friday) Access Pass of New York Free

Season Pass Prices

1st Vehicle 2nd Vehicle County Resident $60 $25 Non-County Resident $75 $35

The Snack Bar will open from noon to 6:00 p.m., weekends only beginning on Saturday, May 29th (including Memorial Day). The Snack Bar will be open on a daily basis from noon to 6:00 p.m., from June 19 through Labor Day.

The Waterfront will open Saturday, June 19th. The Waterfront will be open on a daily basis from noon – 6:00 p.m. through Labor Day; weather permitting (hours of operation may be altered depending on lifeguard staff).

Boat rentals are available at the Waterfront from noon to 5:00 p.m., when the Waterfront is open.

*Boat Rental Fees

Kayaks $7.00 per hour – Maximum Capacity 1, Minimum age 16

Canoes $7.00 per hour – Maximum Capacity 3, Minimum age 6

Paddle Boats $8.00 per hour – Maximum Capacity Varies, Minimum age 4

*Boat rental fees are to be paid at the Snack Bar

For additional information, contact the Buildings and Grounds Department/ Parks Department at 607-737-2843.