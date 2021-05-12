Chemung County Park Station reopening

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Buildings and Grounds Department announced that the Park Station Control Booth will open weekends only, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning on Saturday, May 29th (including Memorial Day).
The Control Booth will be open on a daily basis from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., from June 19 through Labor Day.
Provided below are the Park Entry Fees:
|County Cars
|$7.00
|Non-County Cars
|$8.00
|Motorcycles
|$3.00
|Commercial Bus
|$35.00
|Bus/Multi Family $20.00
|$20.00
|Senior Citizens 60+
|Free (Monday –Friday)
|Access Pass of New York
|Free
Season Pass Prices
|1st Vehicle
|2nd Vehicle
|County Resident
|$60
|$25
|Non-County Resident
|$75
|$35
The Snack Bar will open from noon to 6:00 p.m., weekends only beginning on Saturday, May 29th (including Memorial Day). The Snack Bar will be open on a daily basis from noon to 6:00 p.m., from June 19 through Labor Day.
The Waterfront will open Saturday, June 19th. The Waterfront will be open on a daily basis from noon – 6:00 p.m. through Labor Day; weather permitting (hours of operation may be altered depending on lifeguard staff).
Boat rentals are available at the Waterfront from noon to 5:00 p.m., when the Waterfront is open.
*Boat Rental Fees
Kayaks $7.00 per hour – Maximum Capacity 1, Minimum age 16
Canoes $7.00 per hour – Maximum Capacity 3, Minimum age 6
Paddle Boats $8.00 per hour – Maximum Capacity Varies, Minimum age 4
*Boat rental fees are to be paid at the Snack Bar
For additional information, contact the Buildings and Grounds Department/ Parks Department at 607-737-2843.