CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — People who like to plan ahead can start making summer reservations for Harris Hill, Park Station, and the Chemung County Fairgrounds at the beginning of January.

According to the Chemung County Buildings and Grounds Department, reservations for Harris Hill’s Youth Camp, Outing Center, and Pavilions 1, 2, and 3; Park Station Pavilions 1, 2, and 3; and the Chemung County Fairgrounds will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Reservations for the 2024 summer season can be made on Chemung County’s website.

Reservations for Harris Hill’s facilities and Park Station’s pavilions can be scheduled daily from Memorial Day Weekend (May 25, 2024) through Labor Day (Sept. 2, 2024). After Labor Day, reservations for the pavilions and the Outing Center will only be available on weekends through the end of September. Reservations for the Youth Camp will close on Sept. 3, 2024.

Payments for Harris Hill and Park Station reservations are due when the online reservation is made, and refunds will be issued if the reservation is canceled at least 30 days before the event. After Jan. 2, Harris Hill reservations can be made on this webpage, and Park Station reservations can be made on this webpage.

Those who would like to rent the fairgrounds must fill out a reservation request on this page of Chemung County’s website. Daily rental rates for the entire fairgrounds and portions of it can be found on the same page.

Those who are interested in renting space at one of Chemung County’s parks can call the Building and Grounds Department at 607-737-2843 for more information.