Chemung County participating in statewide STOP-DWI Memorial Day Holiday Crackdown Enforcement

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County Sheriff William A. Schrom, announces that Chemung County police agencies will participate in a special enforcement effort to crack down on impaired driving.

The statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown effort starts Friday, May 22nd and will continue until Monday, May 25th.

New York State Police, County Sheriffs and municipal law enforcement agencies will collaborate across the state and will be out in force in this coordinated effort to reduce the number of alcohol related injuries and deaths.



The Chemung County Sheriff reminds residents to celebrate responsibly and make sure

they have a safe ride home. For more information on “Having a Plan” download the New York

State STOP DWI Safe Ride Home App www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp and have a safe and happy

holiday.