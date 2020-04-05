Chemung County partners with Food Bank of the Southern Tier to help residents

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Christopher J. Moss announced on Sunday that the County has partnered with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier to help assist County residents.

CHEMUNG COUNTY EMERGENCY FOOD DISTRIBUTION

Chemung County Executive, Christopher J. Moss announces the County has partnered with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and our local school districts to help assist County residents experiencing food insecurities. County Executive Moss said, “The Food Bank of the Southern Tier approached us for assistance with assembling and distributing Emergency Food Boxes for our residents during this unprecedented pandemic emergency. We’ve been able to fulfill that request by using County personnel to assemble the boxes in a space the Meal on Wheels program has graciously made available.”

The County has arranged for several distribution avenues, in hopes that all food assistance needs can be met in ways that are convenient for the public. “Beginning April 6, residents can call our County COVID 19 Hotline, Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:30, by dialing 857-1813 and then press 1 to speak to our live operators. Operators will gather the callers’ information to document the requests for food assistance. Distribution of the first supply of Emergency Food Boxes will be coordinated with selected school district sites.”

The County is working with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier to organize a drive through distribution site at the Chemung County Fairgrounds, Friday, April 17 from 10:00- 12:00. Information regarding how residents can register the Food Bank for the drive through event will be released by the Food Bank in the coming days.

One Emergency Food Box contains enough food to feed a family of four for three to five days, and includes recipes that use the food items in the box. The County Executive said, “ We want residents to know that every effort is being made to ensure that boxes are distributed through a fair process, and that residents who may not be able to prepare and cook meals with raw ingredients are going to be referred to other agencies and programs that can help them. We will do our best to make sure everyone in need is getting some assistance.”

Residents can call the County COVID 19 Hotline, 857-1813, Monday through Friday from 8:30-4:30 to get answers to general questions, share information, and to request assistance with food.