Chemung County Pistol Permit Office changes hours

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Pistol Permit Office will change its hours beginning Wednesday, September 8.

Mondays, as before, will only be for previously scheduled fingerprint appointments. On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the office will be open by appointment only from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The office will also now be open during the lunch hours from noon to 1:00 p.m. and will be closed on Fridays.

Visit the Chemung County Sheriff’s website to schedule an appointment.