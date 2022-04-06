ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Pistol Permit Office will offer walk-in appointments starting next week.

The Sheriff’s Office will be open for walk-ins starting Tuesday, April 12, during normal business hours. Walk-ins will be available Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. The office will be closed to the public on Fridays.

Monday will remain open for previously scheduled fingerprints. The Pistol Permit Office is cash only, fees for each transaction are listed below:

Application: $ 15.00

Fingerprints: $ 107.00

Amendments: $ 3.00

Purchase Coupon: $ 1.00

Transfers: $5.00

Issuance/Update Permit Fee: $ 25.00

Pistol Permit/Safety Training Class: $20.00

If you have any questions, you can contact the Pistol Permit Office at 607-737-2937, or you can contact the pistol permit clerk at alord@chemungcountyny.gov