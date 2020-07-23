Chemung County Pistol Permit Office taking appointments, starting classes

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Pistol Permit Office will open for normal hours beginning on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Mondays, as before, will be for previously scheduled fingerprints ONLY. The office will be calling applicants to schedule these, starting with the appointments canceled back in March first.

The office will be open for regular appointments Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm by appointment ONLY with scheduling through chemungsheriff.net.

The office will be closed to the public on Fridays.

Pistol Permit Classes are also starting to be scheduled and attendees will be contacted for when they are scheduled to attend.

You MUST be wearing a mask to enter the Justice Building.

Do NOT bring in your family members, only the person doing the transaction will be allowed in the building. Any exception to this requirement will have to be approved first (co-registrant, estate transactions etc.).

If you are feeling sick, please reschedule your appointment.

The Records Office and Pistol Permit office only accepts cash, check the website for the fees of each transaction.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Pistol Permit Office at 607-737-2937.