CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Chris Moss has announced his proposed budget for the county in 2023, highlighting the lack of tax increases and job cuts of full-time employees.

Moss announced that the full proposed budget will be presented next week after it’s delivered to the Legislature. In his announcement, Moss said Chemung County has an overall spending plan of $230 million, 0% salary increase for elected officials, 3% salary increase for single-rate employees, and 0% property tax increases.

Moss’s announcement explained that the tax levy per $1,000 of assessed value will decrease by 12% from $6.50/$1,000 to $5.69/$1,000.

The announcement also said that the County will see a decrease in the number of full-time employees by capping the Chemung County Nursing Facility at 120 beds. The number of full-time employees is expected to decrease by about 40, according to a graph provided by Moss.

The majority of $230 million spending plan—which Moss said doesn’t include American Rescue Plan money—would go toward social services, the health department and nursing facility, and general government expenses.

Moss said the proposed budget also includes $1,000,000 for broadband internet in Chemung County homes that don’t have access to high-speed internet.

In the explanations of the budget on the County’s website, Moss also said that a priority in the money spent on Parks and Recreation will be to provide a WiFi connection at Park Station and to repair infrastructure at several parks in the county, including Harris Hill and the Chemung County Fairgrounds.

A full explanation of the County’s proposed 2023 budget with an interactive graphic can be found here.