Chemung County receiving $10M to decommission Lake Street wastewater treatment plant

(WETM) – Chemung County will receive a $10 million grant for their Sewer District Wastewater Treatment Plant Consolidation Project.

The money will be put towards decommissioning their Lake Street wastewater treatment plant and consolidating the treatment at the Milton Street wastewater treatment plant. The consolidation “will help reduce nitrogen and phosphorus entering the Chesapeake Bay watershed and reduce sanitary sewer overflows.”

“As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, my administration’s top priority is to ensure that our economic recovery is equitable and reaches every corner of the state,” Governor Hochul said. “The projects supported by this funding are the result of a collaborative, grassroots approach, working with local stakeholders from across the government, business, and non-profit sectors. I am excited for the dynamic growth they will bring about and have never been more optimistic about our state’s economic future.”

Additional projects receiving money include the Town of Southport Fairway-Phoenix Area Sanitary Sewer project, which will receive over $1 million.

The Town of Southport will extend sanitary sewers to Fairway and Phoenix Avenues, replacing the use of onsite septic systems that do not meet Department of Health standards and reducing the amount of nutrients entering the Chemung River.

The Town of Bath will receive nearly $3.8 million to replace onsite septic systems around Lake Salubria with a new sewer collection system to improve the water quality of Lake Salubria, as well as protect the health and safety of residents.

The Village of Canisteo Wastewater Treatment Facility Disinfection is receiving $1 million to install ultraviolet effluent disinfection at the village’s wastewater treatment plant. This project will improve water quality by reducing pathogens in the plant’s discharge to the Canisteo River.

The Village of Painted Post Wastewater Treatment Facility Disinfection project is receiving $455,206 to install an effluent disinfection system at the village’s wastewater treatment plant. This project will improve water quality by reducing pathogens in the plant’s discharge to the Chemung River.

The Village of Wayland Wastewater Treatment Facility Disinfection project will receive $1 million to install an ultraviolet disinfection system at the village’s wastewater treatment plant. This project will improve the quality of treated effluent entering the Marl Bed Pond.

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that over $26 million has been awarded to support 27 priority projects across New York State through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative. This year, $150 million in grant funds from Empire State Development was made available on a continuous and competitive basis to support the immediate needs of applicants.

Additionally, projects within each region are eligible for a share of $75 million in Excelsior Jobs Tax Credits to help attract and grow business in their region.