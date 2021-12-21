Chemung County receiving $10M to upgrade wastewater treatment plants

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County is receiving $10 million for their Sewer District Wastewater Treatment Plant Consolidation Project.

The funding will support the county’s efforts to combine two aging wastewater treatment plants and perform upgrades that will help meet state standards and improve the water quality by reducing nitrogen and phosphorus discharged to the Chemung River and Chesapeake Bay watershed.

The project is one of 179 announced by Governor Kathy Hochul today with funding worth more than $272 million is being awarded to protect and improve water quality across New York State.

The $272 million awarded through the State’s Water Quality Improvement Project program will help significantly improve water quality, combat contributors to harmful algal blooms, and update aging water infrastructure in communities across the State.

“Our state’s economic development goals cannot be achieved without clean water for drinking, recreation, and the overall quality of life New Yorkers expect and deserve,” Governor Hochul said. “These sustained investments in water quality improve the health of our communities while creating economic opportunity through well paying, long lasting jobs.”