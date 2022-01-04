Chemung County receiving over $110K to digitize records, assist communities

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County is receiving $110,755 in state matching funds to help local communities in public works partnerships and IT support.

The county will engage with eight towns and villages to use technology to digitize records and modernize recordkeeping. Municipalities who joined in this venture include the City of Elmira, the Village of Horseheads, and the Towns of Ashland, Millport and Horseheads.

The funding is part of a $2.7 million package announced by Governor Kathy Hochul as part of the County-Wide Shared Services Initiative.

“As government officials, it’s not only our responsibility to ensure taxpayer dollars are used wisely and efficiently, but it’s also critical that we work consistently to identify savings for hard working New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “I applaud the leadership and creativity of these eight counties and thank all of those who worked on these plans for finding innovative ways to cut costs and put money back into the pockets of New York taxpayers.”

Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss said, “We thank New York State and Governor Hochul for the continuation of the CWSSI program which allows local municipalities to establish unique shared services partnerships which eventually lead to saving tax payer dollars. Chemung County has a long history of exploring and implementing shared services and this program is very beneficial to those efforts.”

The CWSSI generates property tax savings by facilitating collaboration between local governments across the state.

The County-Wide Services Initiative is administered by the Division of Local Government Services at the Department of State. The Division provides technical assistance and competitive grants to local governments.